Short Interest in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Rises By 25.6%

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

