Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Short Interest Update

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Semilux International Price Performance
Semilux International stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Semilux International has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.
Semilux International Company Profile
