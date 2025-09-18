Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Short Interest Update

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Semilux International Price Performance

Semilux International stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Semilux International has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Semilux International Company Profile

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics.

