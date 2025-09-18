Scotiabank Boosts Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $185.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.3%

CIGI opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $170.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.