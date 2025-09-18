Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $57,864.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 377,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,032.64. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 61,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $219,123.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 765,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,078.16. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,226 shares of company stock valued at $542,926. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 378,322 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $705.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $8.04.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

