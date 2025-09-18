Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $133.08 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.69.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

