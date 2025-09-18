Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 27 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after buying an additional 770,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AutoZone by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,870,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,276,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $4,224.39 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,898.57 and a one year high of $4,388.11. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,017.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,789.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price (up previously from $4,200.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,038.00 to $4,504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,339.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.