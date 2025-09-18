NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,023,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,165,734.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

