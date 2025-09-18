NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 278,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38,271 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,023,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,165,734.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6%

NVDA stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.