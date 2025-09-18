Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.0714.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised Nurix Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.10. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.27. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 234.57%.The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,584.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,697.36. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,739.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,966.23. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,014 shares of company stock worth $163,014. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.