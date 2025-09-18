Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $6,316,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,300. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 319.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 116,901.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 98,197 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 100.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $2,775,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:NETD opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $239.87 million, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

