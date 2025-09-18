Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The firm had revenue of $363.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 555,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 3,535,073 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 130,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 155,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

