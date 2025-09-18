Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Matthews India Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDE stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. Matthews India Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Institutional Trading of Matthews India Active ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDE. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Freedom Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.

Matthews India Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews India Active ETF (INDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects Indian companies capable of sustainable growth based on fundamentals. The fund follows an all-cap strategy while implementing a fundamental bottom-up approach. INDE was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

