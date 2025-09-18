Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 712.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,462,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,186 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,918,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,070 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $775.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $744.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,618.20. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,903 shares of company stock worth $196,364,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.