Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 86,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 856% from the average daily volume of 9,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Lithium Ionic Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company's flagship properties include a 100% ownership in the Itinga lithium project that comprises seven mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province; and the Salinas project located in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state.

