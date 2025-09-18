Leslie’s Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 26th (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, September 26th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 25th.

Leslie’s Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.27. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leslie’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.35 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,016,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 473,148 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2,643.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 393,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,570,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,356,700 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

