Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 96,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $249.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $253.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.