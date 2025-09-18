JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $12,657,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $311.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $312.91. The stock has a market cap of $856.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

