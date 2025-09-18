JMP Securities Upgrades CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) to Market Outperform

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Arete raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.16.

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.75. CoreWeave has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other CoreWeave news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $34,391,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,112,032 shares of company stock worth $1,255,813,671 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Munro Partners bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

