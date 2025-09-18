Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.6667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

