Head-To-Head Review: Granite Real Estate (NYSE:GRP.U) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Granite Real Estate (NYSE:GRP.U) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Granite Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Service Properties Trust pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Real Estate pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Service Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Granite Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Granite Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67 Granite Real Estate 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Service Properties Trust and Granite Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 18.77%. Given Service Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Granite Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Granite Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -14.73% -34.61% -3.95% Granite Real Estate 56.61% 6.01% 3.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Granite Real Estate”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.90 billion 0.24 -$275.53 million ($1.67) -1.66 Granite Real Estate $415.37 million 8.13 $263.17 million $3.86 14.27

Granite Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2023, SVC also owned 752 service-focused retail net lease properties totaling approximately 13.3 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Granite Real Estate

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

