Head to Head Contrast: Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $624.78 million 2.08 $120.76 million $2.68 10.57 Bancorp $632.03 million 5.61 $217.54 million $4.65 16.55

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 19.03% 10.98% 1.30% Bancorp 27.16% 27.24% 2.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Byline Bancorp and Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bancorp 0 1 5 1 3.00

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Bancorp has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.46%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bancorp beats Byline Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; syndication services; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; investor advisor financing; lease financing for commercial and government vehicle fleets, including trucks and other special purpose vehicles; commercial real estate bridge loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers bill and other payment services; debit and prepaid card issuing services; card and bill payment, and automated clearing house processing services; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.