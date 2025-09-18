Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 24 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,191.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.60.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $445.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.11. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.37, a P/E/G ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $263.45 and a 52-week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 410,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

