Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $6,475,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $468.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.