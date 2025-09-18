Greenfield Savings Bank Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total transaction of $13,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,023,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,165,734.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

