Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at JMP Securities

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GDEN. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 655,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

