Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.7083.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Flywire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.

Get Flywire alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Flywire

Flywire Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Flywire had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Flywire has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in Flywire by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 8,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after buying an additional 5,165,014 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 178.0% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 4,784,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after buying an additional 3,063,518 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth $33,355,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the first quarter worth $15,782,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after acquiring an additional 712,843 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.