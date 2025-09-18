First Community Trust NA Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First Community Trust NA reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.2% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

