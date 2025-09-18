Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 41,996 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,996 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.07 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $53.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2047 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.