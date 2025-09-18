Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after purchasing an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $757,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

