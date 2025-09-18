Fiduciary Alliance LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:PSX opened at $133.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,300. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

