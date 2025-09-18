Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.2%

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,316,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,787,000 after purchasing an additional 315,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,351,689,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,909,000 after buying an additional 417,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,537,000 after buying an additional 1,101,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,884,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,662,000 after buying an additional 137,533 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

