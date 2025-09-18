Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

ERJ stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the second quarter worth $203,000. AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the second quarter valued at $1,115,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 803,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

