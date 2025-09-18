Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $253.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.54.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:DRI opened at $208.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $155.18 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.27 and a 200 day moving average of $206.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $1,514,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,006. The trade was a 32.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

