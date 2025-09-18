D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by D. Boral Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 111.97% and a negative net margin of 25.58%.The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avenir Corp raised its position in Cytosorbents by 0.3% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 5,058,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 7.9% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,002,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 221,080 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 36.3% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 954,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 254,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cytosorbents by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 127.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

