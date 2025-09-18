Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

