Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $73,130.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,170.82. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 406,065 shares in the company, valued at $60,909,750. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,828 shares of company stock worth $5,248,928 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $144.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.80. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.51 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.