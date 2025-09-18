Comparing Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) and Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) and Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quanex Building Products and Caesarstone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products 1 0 0 0 1.00 Caesarstone 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Quanex Building Products and Caesarstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products -15.45% 10.48% 4.40% Caesarstone -14.77% -16.14% -7.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

97.5% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Caesarstone shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Quanex Building Products has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesarstone has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quanex Building Products and Caesarstone”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products $1.28 billion 0.53 $33.06 million ($6.22) -2.35 Caesarstone $443.22 million 0.12 -$42.83 million ($1.63) -0.91

Quanex Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than Caesarstone. Quanex Building Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caesarstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quanex Building Products beats Caesarstone on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors. Its products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, furniture, and other interior and exterior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company also offers porcelain products under the Lioli brand for countertops, flooring, and cladding applications; sells natural stone, sinks, and various ancillary fabrication tools and materials; and resells natural stones, as well as various ancillaries, and fabrication and installation accessories, as well as provides fabrication and installation services. It sells its products directly to wholesalers, resellers, and fabricators; and through direct sales force and indirect network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. Caesarstone Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Menashe, Israel.

