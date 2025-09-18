Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 712.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,462,589,000 after buying an additional 2,225,186 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,918,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after buying an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $775.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $744.78 and a 200 day moving average of $664.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,903 shares of company stock worth $196,364,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

