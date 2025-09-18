Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.28. 15,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 5,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

