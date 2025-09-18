Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $54.65

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.6957.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Melius Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the period. TT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

