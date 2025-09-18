BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of DMB stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

