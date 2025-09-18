Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

BMEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 8,058.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.