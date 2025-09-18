Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RACE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cfra Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.67.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RACE

Ferrari Trading Down 2.2%

RACE opened at $469.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.