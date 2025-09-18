Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank7 from $50.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank7 from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $48.02 on Monday. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $89,402.82. Following the sale, the vice president owned 75,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,224.38. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 13,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $645,826.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,131,422.48. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,416 shares of company stock worth $806,150. Insiders own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 8,105.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

