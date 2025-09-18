Balefire LLC Acquires Shares of 28,546 AT&T Inc. $T

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

