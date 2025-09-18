AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACQ. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC raised AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

AutoCanada Stock Down 0.1%

About AutoCanada

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$34.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.55. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$14.03 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$791.73 million, a PE ratio of -42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.48.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

