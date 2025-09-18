AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.