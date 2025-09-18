Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANVS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Annovis Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Annovis Bio to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

