Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANVS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Annovis Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Annovis Bio to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANVS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $10.54.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Annovis Bio
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.