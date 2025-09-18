Analyzing Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BYD and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 5.71% 22.70% 5.86% Subaru 6.40% 11.48% 6.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BYD and Subaru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Subaru 1 0 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BYD currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given BYD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BYD is more favorable than Subaru.

0.0% of Subaru shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BYD and Subaru”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $108.10 billion N/A $5.60 billion $0.71 20.35 Subaru $30.77 billion 0.50 $2.23 billion $1.41 7.48

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Subaru. Subaru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BYD has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaru has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BYD beats Subaru on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

