Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Price Target at C$58.95

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.95.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LUG. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Desjardins cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.
Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$83.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.15. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$28.43 and a 1-year high of C$97.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.
Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.
